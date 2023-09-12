Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says two deaths in Kerala's Kozhikode confirmed to have been caused by Nipah virus.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:30 IST
