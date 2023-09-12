Central team sent to Kerala to take stock of situation, assist state govt in Nipah virus management: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Central team sent to Kerala to take stock of situation, assist state govt in Nipah virus management: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nipah
- Kerala
- Mansukh Mandaviya
Advertisement