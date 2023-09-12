AAP not in race for PM post; INDIA bloc has many administrators, but BJP has only one leader: AAP's Raghav Chadha tells PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP not in race for PM post; INDIA bloc has many administrators, but BJP has only one leader: AAP's Raghav Chadha tells PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raghav Chadha
- PM post
Advertisement