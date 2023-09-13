SC directs Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare comprehensive manual on media briefings by police personnel in criminal cases.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:46 IST
