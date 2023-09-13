Union Cabinet approves e-courts project phase-III as central scheme with financial outlay of Rs 7,210 crore to be implemented over four years.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:15 IST
Union Cabinet approves e-courts project phase-III as central scheme with financial outlay of Rs 7,210 crore to be implemented over four years.
