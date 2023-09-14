Small aircraft coming from Visakhapatnam skids off runway at Mumbai airport after landing amid heavy rains; no casualty reported: Sources.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Small aircraft coming from Visakhapatnam skids off runway at Mumbai airport after landing amid heavy rains; no casualty reported: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Visakhapatnam
- Mumbai
Advertisement