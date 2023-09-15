Will fight Rajasthan polls unitedly, high command will decide who will lead next govt after elections: Sachin Pilot tells PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Will fight Rajasthan polls unitedly, high command will decide who will lead next govt after elections: Sachin Pilot tells PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Sachin Pilot
Advertisement