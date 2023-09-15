Congress 'absolutely united' in Rajasthan with everyone's priority and efforts directed towards repeating government: Sachin Pilot.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress 'absolutely united' in Rajasthan with everyone's priority and efforts directed towards repeating government: Sachin Pilot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Sachin Pilot
- Congress
Advertisement