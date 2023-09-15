Parivartan Yatra aimed at exposing corruption of Baghel government, ousting Congress from power in Chhattisgarh: BJP chief JP Nadda.
Parivartan Yatra aimed at exposing corruption of Baghel government, ousting Congress from power in Chhattisgarh: BJP chief JP Nadda.
