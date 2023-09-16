Any party willing to fight YSR Cong welcome to join TDP-Jana Sena alliance, we'll virtually sweep Lok Sabha, Andhra polls: TDP's Nara Lokesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Any party willing to fight YSR Cong welcome to join TDP-Jana Sena alliance, we'll virtually sweep Lok Sabha, Andhra polls: TDP's Nara Lokesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- YSR Cong
- Jana Sena
- Lok Sabha
- Andhra
- Nara Lokesh
Advertisement