Uttar Pradesh govt acts against criminals, mafia without any Hindu-Muslim bias; Oppn raises only Muslim-related issues: Keshav Prasad Maurya.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh govt acts against criminals, mafia without any Hindu-Muslim bias; Oppn raises only Muslim-related issues: Keshav Prasad Maurya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Keshav Prasad Maurya
- Oppn
- Muslim
- Hindu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi has taken steps to connect cooperatives with common citizens: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi
NIA court finds two guilty in murder of retired school principal based in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath government shuffles six IAS officers
MoS Jitendra Singh inaugurates S20 Conference in Uttar Pradesh
JK Cement Ltd. Expands its Formidable Geographical Presence - Lays the Foundation Stone of its Upcoming Grinding Unit in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh