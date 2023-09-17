There is no family in Telangana which is not benefitted by state govt's schemes, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao at a programme in Hyderabad.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 11:50 IST
- Country:
- India
There is no family in Telangana which is not benefitted by state govt's schemes, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao at a programme in Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Chandrasekhar Rao
- Hyderabad
Advertisement