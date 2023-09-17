Organisational unity of utmost importance; Only through unity, discipline can we defeat our adversaries as seen in Karnataka: Kharge at CWC.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 12:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Organisational unity of utmost importance; Only through unity, discipline can we defeat our adversaries as seen in Karnataka: Kharge at CWC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
Advertisement