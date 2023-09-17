Russian media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way back home after concluding a trip to Russia's Far East, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 17-09-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 13:48 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
