We are hopeful women's reservation bill will be passed with consensus if tabled in Parliament: NCP leader and BJP ally Praful Patel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
