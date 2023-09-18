SC relieves SIT probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, notes it has completed investigation, submitted charge sheet in trial court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 12:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
