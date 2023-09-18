Money laundering case: SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons, asks him to approach HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
