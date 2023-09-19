This Central Hall of Parliament has been witness to transfer of power from Britain to Bharat: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
This Central Hall of Parliament has been witness to transfer of power from Britain to Bharat: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- This Central Hall of Parliament
- Pralhad Joshi
Advertisement