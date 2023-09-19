We are going to a new Parliament building and hopefully this grand edifice will reflect aspirations of a new Bharat: Maneka Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
We are going to a new Parliament building and hopefully this grand edifice will reflect aspirations of a new Bharat: Maneka Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat
- Parliament
- Maneka Gandhi
Advertisement