Separation of powers must be maintained; India a heterogenous society, we need to maintain harmonious society: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Separation of powers must be maintained; India a heterogenous society, we need to maintain harmonious society: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- India
Advertisement