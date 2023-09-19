We recall contributions of first prez Rajendra Prasad, first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and BR Ambedkar: LoP RS Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:37 IST
