We are thankful to PM Modi for mentioning Nehru's 'tryst with destiny' speech while speaking in Parliament on Monday: Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
