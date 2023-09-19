It is our good fortune that Article 370 could be abrogated in this Parliament which was key for fighting terrorism, separatism: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
