World's eyes are on India; during Cold War we were non-aligned, now we have different status, are moving ahead as 'vishwa mitra': PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
