Impactfully organised G20 Summit resulted in demonstration of India's global power: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Impactfully organised G20 Summit resulted in demonstration of India's global power: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Impactfully
- G20 Summit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian American US presidential candidate Ramaswamy calls for 'strategic clarity' on Taiwan
Joe Biden “disappointed” on reports of Xi skipping G20 summit in India
Looking forward to India trip, disappointed Xi not attending G20 summit: President Biden
Indian Railways lift All-India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup
Indian Women's Softball's National camp concludes