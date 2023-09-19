Time to bury strategy of weaponising disturbance, disruptions in Parliament as these are antithetical to democratic values: VP Dhankhar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Time to bury strategy of weaponising disturbance, disruptions in Parliament as these are antithetical to democratic values: VP Dhankhar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
Advertisement