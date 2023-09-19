Constitution amendment bill proposes to reserve for women one-third of total seats in Lok Sabha, state assemblies and Delhi assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
