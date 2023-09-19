The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will ensure more women become members of Parliament, assemblies, says PM Modi on women's reservation bill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 13:57 IST
