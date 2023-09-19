Rajya Sabha chairman adjourns proceedings for 30 mins to interact with floor leaders of political parties on 'an important issue'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
