Number of women MPs in LS will rise to 181 from 82 currently once women's reservation bill comes into force: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
