Caste census must to ensure participation of OBCs, dalits, tribals and women. Congress will conduct it if elected: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 25-09-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 15:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
