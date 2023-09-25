Ashok Gehlot govt wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth: PM Modi at Jaipur rally.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Ashok Gehlot govt wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth: PM Modi at Jaipur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Rajasthan
- Ashok Gehlot
- Jaipur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh in October
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi
Amit Shah lauds PM Modi, G20 member nations on adoption of 'Delhi Declaration'
Bangladesh Foreign Minister praises 'Delhi Declaration' at G20, citing PM Modi's dynamism, charisma
Australian PM Albanese calls G20 meet "successful", clicks selfie with PM Modi at Summit