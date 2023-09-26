Construction of ground floor of Ram temple to be completed by December 2023: Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra tells PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
