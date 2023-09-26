Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony expected to take place on January 22 next year: Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
