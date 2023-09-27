Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra wins gold in individual women's 50m rifle 3 position event, Ashi Chouksey bags bronze.
Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra wins gold in individual women's 50m rifle 3 position event, Ashi Chouksey bags bronze.
