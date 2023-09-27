Only few countries participated in Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003; today 40,000 delegates & over 160 countries attend it: Modi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Only few countries participated in Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003; today 40,000 delegates & over 160 countries attend it: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Advertisement