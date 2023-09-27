SC Judge SVN Bhatti recuses from hearing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea for quashing FIR in Skill Development Corporation scam.
SC Judge SVN Bhatti recuses from hearing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea for quashing FIR in Skill Development Corporation scam.
