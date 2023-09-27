Manipur govt extends AFSPA in hill areas of state for 6 months beginning Oct 1; excludes 19 police stations of valley: Official notification.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-09-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipur govt extends AFSPA in hill areas of state for 6 months beginning Oct 1; excludes 19 police stations of valley: Official notification.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AFSPA
Advertisement