Skill Development Corporation scam: CJI D Y Chandrachud says matter will now be heard by appropriate SC bench on October 3.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
