VP Dhankhar commends passage of Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as ‘epochal development’

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today stressed that society cannot grow unless justice is ensured for fifty-percent of humanity. Lauding the passage of the Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as an ‘epochal development’, the Vice-President stressed that the Bill was a recognition of women’s rights and an affirmation of their entitlement.

Addressing students and faculty members of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani in Rajasthan today, the Vice-President championed education as the most ‘effective and impactful’ mechanism for improving the lives of people, thereby accelerating the growth of Bharat.

Acknowledging the critical role of students as agents of change and stakeholders in democracy, Shri Dhankhar urged them to hold their ‘representatives in the dock’. He emphasized that every citizen has the right to submit petitions to Parliament, reinforcing the importance of accountability and citizen participation in the democratic process.

Highlighting India's success in its G-20 presidency, Shri Dhankhar emphasized that the inclusion of the African Union as a G-20 member resonates deeply with India’s civilizational ethos. Acknowledging the signing of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a global ‘gamechanger’, the Vice-President underscored that the role played by India under the leadership of the Prime Minister have given a strong voice to the Global South on the world stage.

Reflecting on India's transformation from a member of the 'Fragile Five' to what he termed the 'Big Five' among global economies in the span of a decade, Shri Dhankhar drew attention to the widespread acclaim received by India for its achievements in financial inclusion and digital transactions on the global stage.

Labelling Corruption as a ‘killer of democracy and growth’, the Vice-President pointed out that in recent years, significant strides have been made to neutralise the power corridors of influence wielded by power brokers. Stressing that no individual is above the law, Shri Dhankhar called upon citizens to proactively combat ‘Anti-Bharat narratives that taint, tarnish and diminish our institutions’.

During the interaction, the Vice-President underscored the paramount importance of Research and Development, emphasising the primacy of ideas that pave the way for innovation. He also announced that five interns from BITS Pilani would be assisting the Chairman, Rajya Sabha in the forthcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani, Prof. Sudhirkumar Barai, Director, faculty members of BITS Pilani, students and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)