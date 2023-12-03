Congress benefited in Telangana from anti-incumbency against BRS; BJP needs to grow further there: Union minister Pralhad Joshi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress benefited in Telangana from anti-incumbency against BRS; BJP needs to grow further there: Union minister Pralhad Joshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Telangana
- Pralhad Joshi
Advertisement