CLP meeting of newly-elected MLAs in Telangana resolves to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint CLP leader.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
CLP meeting of newly-elected MLAs in Telangana resolves to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint CLP leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Telangana
- AICC
Advertisement