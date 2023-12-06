CM Arvind Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds, say govt sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 10:23 IST
- Country:
- India
CM Arvind Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds, say govt sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Arvind
- Delhi Jal Board
Advertisement