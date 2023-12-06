Remarks made by Senthil Kumar not correct; Stalin has warned him: DMK's TR Baalu in Lok Sabha on comments against Hindi heartland states.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Remarks made by Senthil Kumar not correct; Stalin has warned him: DMK's TR Baalu in Lok Sabha on comments against Hindi heartland states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stalin
- Lok Sabha
- Hindi
- Senthil Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stalin lauds late Jayalalithaa for designating Chief Minister as TN music varsity's chancellor
State chief minister can be Chancellor of Universities, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
TN: Stalin hits back at Sitharaman over temple property theft remark, says DMK recovered Rs 5500 cr worth of assets
TN to set up footwear park at an outlay of Rs 400 cr: Chief Minister Stalin
Stalin unveils statue of VP Singh in Chennai, calls for nationwide caste census