Outgoing C'garh Dy CM T S Singhdeo likens Cong's assembly polls defeat to cricket team's World Cup campaign -- won all matches, lost finals.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Outgoing C'garh Dy CM T S Singhdeo likens Cong's assembly polls defeat to cricket team's World Cup campaign -- won all matches, lost finals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
Advertisement