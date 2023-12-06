One seat in Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be reserved for people displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Updated: 06-12-2023 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
