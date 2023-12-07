I have been directed by PM Modi to monitor the situation; PM has spoken to CM Stalin, says Rajnath Singh in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
