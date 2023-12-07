BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri notes Rajnath Singh's regret for his remarks against Danish Ali, tells parliamentary panel he also regrets it: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:43 IST
