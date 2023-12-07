(Eds: Corrects to say 'people moved out of poverty') About 13.5 crore people moved out of 'multi-dimensional' poverty in last five years, says FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 17:41 IST
(Eds: Corrects to say 'people moved out of poverty') About 13.5 crore people moved out of 'multi-dimensional' poverty in last five years, says FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
