During UPA govt in 2005, a report was presented and 10 Lok Sabha members were expelled on same day: BJP MP Hina Gavit on Mahua Moitra issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
